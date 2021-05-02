Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce sales of $356.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $446.05 million and the lowest is $322.35 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $355.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $371,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

