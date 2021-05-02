Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,967 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

