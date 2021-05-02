Howdoo (UDOO) Market Capitalization Tops $11.02 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $321,169.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00074100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $483.29 or 0.00850764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.59 or 0.08753592 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,327,301 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

