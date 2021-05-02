Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Short Interest Up 34.2% in April

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEC. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 681,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,945,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

NASDAQ HEC remained flat at $$9.92 during trading on Friday. 415,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. Hudson Executive Investment has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.