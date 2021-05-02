Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $44,137.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00070586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.74 or 0.00851392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00096493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,286.15 or 0.09115363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00048791 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.