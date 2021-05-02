Huobi BTC One Day Trading Volume Hits $250.50 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,196.98 or 0.99700486 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $250.50 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00282786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.00 or 0.01122569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00728049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,284.17 or 0.99852465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

