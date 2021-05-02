Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Up 37.6% in April

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,200 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the March 31st total of 364,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS HRCXF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Hurricane Energy has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

