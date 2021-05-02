HYCON (HYC) Price Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $768,419.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003614 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00130220 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,936,758 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,936,756 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

