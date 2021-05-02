HYCON Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $903,957.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003617 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00131767 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,909,004 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,909,003 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

