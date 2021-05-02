Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Reaches $0.0861

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 66.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0861 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded up 183.5% against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $43,777.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00285685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.01111663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.44 or 0.00725770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.90 or 0.99830575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

