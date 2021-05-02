Hyve Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $5.32 million and $1.05 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00286958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.48 or 0.01119053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.57 or 0.00732349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,535.49 or 0.99870310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

