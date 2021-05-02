I/O Coin (IOC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,228.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $3,228.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.27 or 0.00556617 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005951 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.36 or 0.02593000 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,843,022 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

