Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $18.49 million and $11,003.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $59,638.60 or 1.05449149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.58 or 0.01134405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.00734709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.41 or 0.99999425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

