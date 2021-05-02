ICHI (ICHI) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $11.97 or 0.00021104 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $32.85 million and $101,614.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.48 or 0.00281146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.82 or 0.01113822 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.82 or 0.00729510 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.28 or 1.00033620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

