Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Cap of $6.49 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $11,329.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00279747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.65 or 0.01134531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00744439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.65 or 0.99922398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.