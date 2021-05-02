Idena Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and $6,012.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00064217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00281682 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.06 or 0.01102131 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002467 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,017,785 coins and its circulating supply is 42,578,409 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

