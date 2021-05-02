IDEX Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.26 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $75.26 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

