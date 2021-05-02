IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 371.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $548.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

