Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $13.30 on Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Idle has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $259,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $13.30 or 0.00023369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00280159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.04 or 0.01121069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.57 or 0.00768829 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.93 or 0.99973617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

