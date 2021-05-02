IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

IESC opened at $52.79 on Friday. IES has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.49%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IES by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 104,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

