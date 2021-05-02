IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 31st total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGDF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193. IGO has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

IPGDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised IGO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IGO in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

