IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Trading Down 2.1% This Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $117,690.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00072931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.00857676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00096783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.08798312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047602 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

