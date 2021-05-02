ILCOIN Price Hits $0.0101 (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ILCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. ILCOIN has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $14,739.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006823 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016527 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000124 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,643,843,907 coins and its circulating supply is 690,147,487 coins. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

ILCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

