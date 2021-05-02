Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,594 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $293.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

