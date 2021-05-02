Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 4,566 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $709.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $686.58 and its 200 day moving average is $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

