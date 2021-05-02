Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The Allstate by 584.9% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.