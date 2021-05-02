Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,157,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,968,000 after buying an additional 245,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $247.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total value of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

