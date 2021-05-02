Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 20,562 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

