Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after buying an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,631 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $173.83 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.