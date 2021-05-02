Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $290.31 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

