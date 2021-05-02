Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Shares of TT stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.