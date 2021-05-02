Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,941 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

