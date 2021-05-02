Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

