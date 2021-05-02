Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

