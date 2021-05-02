Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $11.54 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $59.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,630 shares of company stock valued at $13,187,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

