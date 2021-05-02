Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after purchasing an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

