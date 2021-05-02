Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

NYSE KO opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

