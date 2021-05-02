Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.38 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.97 and a 200-day moving average of $513.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $229.69 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.