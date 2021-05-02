Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,617,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

