Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $445.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.74 and its 200 day moving average is $409.84. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.77 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

