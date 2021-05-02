Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 8,100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.5% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $196.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.40. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.31 and a one year high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

