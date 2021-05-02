Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $470.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $467.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

