Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $64.31 or 0.00110895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $37.67 million and approximately $756,142.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00279712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.38 or 0.01100812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.00724594 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.33 or 0.99985569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

