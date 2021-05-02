Illuvium Price Hits $63.26 on Top Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $63.26 or 0.00111231 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $37.06 million and approximately $728,913.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.01130479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00756807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.63 or 1.00033464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

