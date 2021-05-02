ImageCash Market Capitalization Tops $196,955.07 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 316.4% higher against the US dollar. ImageCash has a market cap of $196,955.07 and approximately $5.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.00279686 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.83 or 0.01112531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00730327 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,891.88 or 1.00017573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,284,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,165,535 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

