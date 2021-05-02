ImageCoin Reaches Market Cap of $487,301.94 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $487,301.94 and approximately $73,468.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,111,518 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

