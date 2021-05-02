Incent Price Tops $0.0909 on Top Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $404,591.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

