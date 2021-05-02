Inex Project (INEX) Trading Down 94% This Week

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded down 94% against the US dollar. One Inex Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Inex Project has a total market cap of $328,539.91 and approximately $107.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00279941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $640.12 or 0.01132498 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00731088 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,583.32 or 1.00107285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Coin Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Inex Project Coin Trading

