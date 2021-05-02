Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Short Interest Down 23.5% in April

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEA opened at $13.18 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $301.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $391.91 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

