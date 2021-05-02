Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,887,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 2,188,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28,870.0 days.

Shares of IFSUF remained flat at $$11.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFSUF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

